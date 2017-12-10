WATCH: Cam Newton shakes Vikings' Sendejo out of his boots on 62-yard run

Newton set up the Panthers' game-winning touchdown with a massive run

They made it more exciting than it had to be, but the Carolina Panthers got themselves a huge win on Sunday afternoon. Despite blowing a double-digit fourth quarter lead, the Panthers managed themselves a 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings, who entered Week 14 with control of the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Jonathan Stewart rushed for three scores on the day, including the game-winner, but the biggest highlight belonged to -- who else? -- Cam Newton. Check him out right here, on what was eventually a 62-yard jaunt to inside the Vikings' 10-yard line. 

Poor Andrew Sendejo. I mean, what do you do about getting your ankles broken like that? 

cam-sendejo.png
As mentioned, the Panthers scored the game-winning touchdown on this drive, a one-yard leap over the top from Jonathan Stewart.

With the win, Carolina moved into a virtual tie with the New Orleans Saints atop the NFC South. They're currently in second place due to the Saints owning the head-to-head tiebreaker (they swept the season series), so they have temporary possession of the No. 5 seed in the NFC, pending the result of Sunday's Seahawks-Jaguars game. 

