WATCH: Cam Newton shows off new dance after Panthers victory
The Panthers quarterback had some fun as the clock ticked down in Jacksonville.
Cam Newton is back, and apparently he has a new dance to go along with his return.
As the Panthers wrapped up their 24-23 victory over the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Thursday inside EverBank Field, the Panthers quarterback broke out some line dance moves as some country music played over the stadium's loudspeakers.
While we're all for Newton getting into the winning spirit, the Panthers' nation is likely hoping this dance isn't going to become one of his new end zone staples after scoring touchdowns while playing.
Cam just can't help himself pic.twitter.com/sI85I3BkCB— Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) August 25, 2017
For all intents and purposes, Newton had the right to be dancing plenty as the clock ticked down.
In his first drive and only game action of the preseason, Newton went 2-for-2 and led a 10-play drive that resulted in a game-opening touchdown with a 9-yard scoring strike to Kelvin Benjamin.
-
Colin Kaepernick thankful for rally
Colin Kaepernick was thrilled to see nearly 1,000 people hold a rally in his honor
-
LOOK: Squirrel crashes Dolphins-Eagles
The Eagles should sign this squirrel and then trade him to the Jaguars
-
Roundup: Henne uneven in audition
Plus Jay Cutler endures ups and downs, Cam has a quick debut and more from Thursday footba...
-
Cutler, Parker connect on 72-yard bomb
Cutler definitely still has all of his arm strength
-
Jaguars owner open to adding Kaepernick?
Could Colin Kaepernick end up in Jacksonville?
-
Mayweather texts, FaceTimes Tom Brady
Tom Brady probably won't be cheering for Conor McGregor on Saturday
Add a Comment