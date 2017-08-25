WATCH: Cam Newton shows off new dance after Panthers victory

Cam Newton is back, and apparently he has a new dance to go along with his return.

As the Panthers wrapped up their 24-23 victory over the Jaguars in Jacksonville on Thursday inside EverBank Field, the Panthers quarterback broke out some line dance moves as some country music played over the stadium's loudspeakers.

While we're all for Newton getting into the winning spirit, the Panthers' nation is likely hoping this dance isn't going to become one of his new end zone staples after scoring touchdowns while playing.

Cam just can't help himself pic.twitter.com/sI85I3BkCB — Joe Mazur (@joemazurabc11) August 25, 2017

For all intents and purposes, Newton had the right to be dancing plenty as the clock ticked down.

In his first drive and only game action of the preseason, Newton went 2-for-2 and led a 10-play drive that resulted in a game-opening touchdown with a 9-yard scoring strike to Kelvin Benjamin.