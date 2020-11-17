The last time the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks collided, things went down to the wire, with Kyler Murray and Co. orchestrating a last-minute comeback in overtime. Typically, it might be far-fetched to expect a rematch to carry such theatrics, but with these two NFC West rivals, anything is possible. The Cardinals are coming off maybe the best play of the 2020 season, Murray's Hail Mary game-winner to DeAndre Hopkins. The Seahawks, meanwhile, are looking to snap a two-game slide after once looking like the class of the conference. On Thursday night, they'll lace them up again for a shot at reclaiming the West.

Can Russell Wilson cut down on the turnovers and get revenge for the Cardinals' close win earlier this year? Or are Murray and the Cards just too explosive to slow down right now? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, here's everything you need to know to prepare yourself for this prime-time showdown:

How to watch

Date: Thursday, Nov. 19 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: CenturyLink Field (Seattle, Washington)

TV: Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Latest Odds: Seahawks -3 Bet Now

Both teams topped 30 points during their Week 7 meeting, and it'd be a mild shock if things weren't tight once again, perhaps in a shootout. Just look at the numbers: The Cardinals and Seahawks both rank among the NFL's top three offenses, and both sides also own bottom-half defenses, with Seattle surrendering more yards than anyone else in the league. Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson alone make their respective contenders capable of just about anything when the ball is in their hands.

Common sense says Seattle will be motivated to snap its losing streak and even things up with Arizona. The Seahawks are also 4-0 at home. But you know what? The Cardinals have "it" right now. Their defense may be vulnerable, but Murray keeps them in it until the end. And right now, one side is healthier: If Seattle even has top weapons like Chris Carson and Tyler Lockett available, they won't be 100 percent. And while Wilson will assuredly be determined to get back on track, he doesn't play defense for the Seahawks, which should have trouble keeping Arizona under 30 once again.

Pick: Cardinals 31, Seahawks 27

Check out CBSSports.com for even more expert predictions on this game and the rest of Week 11.