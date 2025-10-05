Last week, Adonai Mitchell of the Indianapolis Colts lost control of the football while crossing the goal line for an easy touchdown, and it resulted in a touchback for the opposing team. This week, it happened once again.

Arizona Cardinals running back Emari Demercado broke through the Tennessee Titans defense for what appeared to be an easy 72-yard touchdown. However, Demercado slowed down, and LET GO OF THE FOOTBALL right before he crossed the plane of the goal line.

Check out the unbelievable play.

Credit Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed for his hustle on the play and his attempt to knock the ball out from behind, but it's clear that Demercado just simply dropped the ball before he crossed the goal line.

It appeared the Cardinals were about to go up 28-6, but instead, it was a touchback for the Titans. Tennessee used its newfound momentum to march 80 yards down the field, and score its first touchdown in two weeks.