Who's Playing

San Francisco @ Arizona

Current Records: San Francisco 5-4; Arizona 4-6

What to Know

The San Francisco 49ers are 3-9 against the Arizona Cardinals since October of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Monday. San Francisco and Arizona will face off in an NFC West battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at Estadio Azteca. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the 49ers beat the Los Angeles Chargers 22-16 this past Sunday. No one had a standout game offensively for San Francisco, but QB Jimmy Garoppolo led the way with one touchdown. Garoppolo ended up with a passer rating of 139.90.

Special teams collected ten points for San Francisco. K Robbie Gould delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, Arizona was able to grind out a solid win over the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday, winning 27-17. Among those leading the charge for the Cardinals was RB James Conner, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

The 49ers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with San Francisco, who are 4-5 against the spread.

The wins brought San Francisco up to 5-4 and Arizona to 4-6. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: San Francisco comes into the contest boasting the fewest yards allowed per game in the NFL at 280.6. Less enviably, the Cardinals are third worst in the league in touchdowns allowed, with 29 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against Arizona.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City,

Estadio Azteca -- Mexico City, TV: ESPN Deportes

Odds

The 49ers are a big 8-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Arizona have won 11 out of their last 14 games against San Francisco.