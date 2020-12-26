Who's Playing

San Francisco @ Arizona

Current Records: San Francisco 5-9; Arizona 8-6

What to Know

The San Francisco 49ers are 2-7 against the Arizona Cardinals since October of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. San Francisco and Arizona will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:30 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium. With a combined 984 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.

It looks like the 49ers must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. They fell to the Dallas Cowboys 41-33. One thing holding San Francisco back was the mediocre play of QB Nick Mullens, who did not have his best game: despite two touchdowns, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once. Mullens ended up with a passer rating of 116.70.

Arizona decided to play defense against itself last week, but the team still came out ahead despite their 82 penalty yards. They took their contest against the Philadelphia Eagles 33-26. The team ran away with 26 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. It was another big night for Arizona's QB Kyler Murray, who passed for three TDs and 406 yards on 36 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

The 49ers are now 5-9 while the Cardinals sit at 8-6. San Francisco has been eliminated from playoff contention. Arizona is still in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs, so these next two games are critical for them.

San Francisco is expected to lose this next one by 5. Now might not be the best time to take San Francisco against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Two stats to keep an eye on: The 49ers enter the matchup with only ten rushing touchdowns allowed, good for third best in the league. But the Cardinals rank second in the NFL when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 21 on the season. We'll see if San Francisco's defense can keep Arizona's running backs out of the end zone.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: Amazon Prime Video

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinals are a 5-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cardinals, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Arizona have won nine out of their last 11 games against San Francisco.