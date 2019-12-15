Watch Cardinals vs. Browns: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Arizona

Current Records: Cleveland 6-7; Arizona 3-8-1

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals will meet up at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. The contest is expected to be a close one, with Cleveland going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

Cleveland was able to grind out a solid victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last week, winning 27-19. The Browns' RB Nick Chubb filled up the stat sheet, picking up 106 yards on the ground on 15 carries.

Meanwhile, Arizona was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 23-17 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. QB Kyler Murray wasn't much of a difference maker for the Cardinals; despite two touchdowns, he threw three interceptions with only 194 yards passing.

Cleveland's win lifted them to 6-7 while Arizona's loss dropped them down to 3-8-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Arizona enters the game with 16 forced fumbles, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, Cleveland is third worst in the NFL in interceptions, having thrown 16 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $65.00

Odds

The Browns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 49

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arizona won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.