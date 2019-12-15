Watch Cardinals vs. Browns: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Cardinals vs. Browns football game
Who's Playing
Cleveland @ Arizona
Current Records: Cleveland 6-7; Arizona 3-8-1
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals will meet up at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. The contest is expected to be a close one, with Cleveland going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.
Cleveland was able to grind out a solid victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last week, winning 27-19. The Browns' RB Nick Chubb filled up the stat sheet, picking up 106 yards on the ground on 15 carries.
Meanwhile, Arizona was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 23-17 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. QB Kyler Murray wasn't much of a difference maker for the Cardinals; despite two touchdowns, he threw three interceptions with only 194 yards passing.
Cleveland's win lifted them to 6-7 while Arizona's loss dropped them down to 3-8-1. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Arizona enters the game with 16 forced fumbles, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, Cleveland is third worst in the NFL in interceptions, having thrown 16 on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $65.00
Odds
The Browns are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 49
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Arizona won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 01, 2015 - Arizona 34 vs. Cleveland 20
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
Watch This Game Live
-
Expert picks for every Week 15 game
The NFL is back for Week 15, and CBSSports.com and SportsLine are breaking down every single...
-
Dolphins-Giants: Preview, prediction
There's at least one reason you'll want to tune into this matchup
-
Week 15 parlays and teasers to bet
Time to get your fill of exotic bets for Week 15 of the NFL season
-
Bills vs. Steelers preview, prediction
Everything you need to know about this Sunday's primetime AFC showdown
-
Week 15 picks, predictions vs. spread
Picks and predictions for every single game on this week's schedule
-
Week 15 picks: Patriots hammer Bengals
Other best bets include the Chiefs handing the Broncos a big loss
-
Jets at Ravens final score, takeaways
Jackson throws for five touchdowns again as the Ravens wrap up the AFC North title
-
Eagles rally to beat Giants in primetime
The Eagles trailed 17-3 at halftime, but rallied in the second half to win
-
Jaguars vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Chargers football game