Watch Cardinals vs. Browns: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Cleveland @ Arizona

Current Records: Cleveland 6-7; Arizona 3-8-1

What to Know

The Arizona Cardinals head home again on Sunday, but with the point spread against them by 3 points, it might not be quite the welcoming they would prefer. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Cleveland Browns will meet up at 4:05 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium. Cleveland will be strutting in after a victory while Arizona will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last week, the Cardinals were within a late touchdown of stealing the win, but they took the "L" against the Pittsburgh Steelers 23-17. QB Kyler Murray had a rough evening: despite two touchdowns, he threw three interceptions with only 194 yards passing.

Meanwhile, Cleveland was able to grind out a solid victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last week, winning 27-19. Cleveland's RB Nick Chubb filled up the stat sheet, picking up 106 yards on the ground on 15 carries.

Arizona's loss took them down to 3-8-1 while Cleveland's victory pulled them up to 6-7. Two stats to keep an eye on: Arizona enters the matchup with 16 forced fumbles, good for second best in the league. Less enviably, Cleveland is stumbling into the game with the third most interceptions in the NFL, having thrown 16 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $65.00

Odds

The Browns are a 3-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Browns as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Arizona won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.

Nov 01, 2015 - Arizona 34 vs. Cleveland 20

