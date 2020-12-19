Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Arizona

Current Records: Philadelphia 4-8-1; Arizona 7-6

What to Know

The Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Arizona Cardinals on the road at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Last week, Philadelphia narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the New Orleans Saints 24-21. The team accrued 17 points in the first half and coasted on those for the victory. Philadelphia's RB Miles Sanders was one of the most active players for the squad, rushing for two TDs and 115 yards on 14 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was Sanders' 82-yard touchdown rush down the left side of the field in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 231 more yards than your opponent like the Cardinals did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They captured a comfortable 26-7 win over the New York Giants. No one had a standout game offensively for Arizona, but they got scores from RB Kenyan Drake and TE Dan Arnold. QB Kyler Murray ended up with a passer rating of 136.60.

Arizona's defense was a presence, holding New York to a paltry 159 yards. The defense embarrassed New York's offensive line to sack the QB eight times for a total loss of 64 yards. Leading the way was OLB Haason Reddick and his five sacks. Reddick now has eight sacks this season.

The Eagles are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Philadelphia is now 4-8-1 while the Cardinals sit at 7-6. Philadelphia is 1-2 after wins this year, Arizona 3-3.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

Odds

The Cardinals are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Arizona and Philadelphia both have one win in their last two games.