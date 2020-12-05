Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Arizona

Current Records: Los Angeles 7-4; Arizona 6-5

What to Know

The Los Angeles Rams are 7-1 against the Arizona Cardinals since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Rams and Arizona will face off in an NFC West battle at 4:05 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium. Los Angeles won both of their matches against Arizona last season (34-7 and 31-24) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

Los Angeles entered their contest against the San Francisco 49ers this past Sunday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Los Angeles fell in a 23-20 heartbreaker. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of RB Cam Akers, who punched in one rushing touchdown. Akers' longest run was for 61 yards in the third quarter.

The Cardinals lost a heartbreaker to the New England Patriots when they met in September of 2016, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Sunday. It was close but no cigar for Arizona as they fell 20-17 to New England. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Arizona had been the slight favorite coming in. QB Kyler Murray wasn't much of a difference maker for Arizona; Murray threw one interception with only five yards per passing attempt.

Having both suffered close losses, these teams will no doubt be fighting for every inch to win this one. Giving up four turnovers, Los Angeles had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Cardinals can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

Los Angeles have won eight out of their last ten games against Arizona.