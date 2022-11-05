Who's Playing
Seattle @ Arizona
Current Records: Seattle 5-3; Arizona 3-5
What to Know
An NFC West battle is on tap between the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Seattle will be strutting in after a victory while Arizona will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Cardinals were hampered by 94 penalty yards against the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday. Arizona came up short against Minnesota, falling 34-26. Arizona's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of WR DeAndre Hopkins, who caught 12 passes for one TD and 159 yards, and QB Kyler Murray, who passed for three TDs and 326 yards on 44 attempts in addition to picking up 36 yards on the ground. Murray ended up with a passer rating of 146.10.
Meanwhile, the Seahawks had a touchdown and change to spare in a 27-13 win over the New York Giants this past Sunday. It was another big night for Seattle's QB Geno Smith, who passed for two TDs and 212 yards on 34 attempts. Smith ended up with a passer rating of 139.40.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Cardinals going off at just a 2-point favorite. Those burned by picking them against the spread this past Sunday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.
Arizona is now 3-5 while the Seahawks sit at a mirror-image 5-3. Two stats to keep an eye on: Arizona is stumbling into the contest with the third most touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 23 on the season. Seattle's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank fourth in the NFL when it comes to overall offensive touchdowns, with 21 on the season.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cardinals are a slight 2-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Seattle have won eight out of their last 15 games against Arizona.
- Oct 16, 2022 - Seattle 19 vs. Arizona 9
- Jan 09, 2022 - Seattle 38 vs. Arizona 30
- Nov 21, 2021 - Arizona 23 vs. Seattle 13
- Nov 19, 2020 - Seattle 28 vs. Arizona 21
- Oct 25, 2020 - Arizona 37 vs. Seattle 34
- Dec 22, 2019 - Arizona 27 vs. Seattle 13
- Sep 29, 2019 - Seattle 27 vs. Arizona 10
- Dec 30, 2018 - Seattle 27 vs. Arizona 24
- Sep 30, 2018 - Seattle 20 vs. Arizona 17
- Dec 31, 2017 - Arizona 26 vs. Seattle 24
- Nov 09, 2017 - Seattle 22 vs. Arizona 16
- Dec 24, 2016 - Arizona 34 vs. Seattle 31
- Oct 23, 2016 - Seattle 6 vs. Arizona 6
- Jan 03, 2016 - Seattle 36 vs. Arizona 6
- Nov 15, 2015 - Arizona 39 vs. Seattle 32