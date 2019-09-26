Watch Cardinals vs. Seahawks: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Arizona (home) vs. Seattle (away)

Current Records: Arizona 0-2-1; Seattle 2-1-0

What to Know

An NFC West battle is on tap between Seattle and Arizona at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Seattle is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in this last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

The Seahawks didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 33-27 to New Orleans last week. RB Chris Carson had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he fumbled the ball once with only zero yards per carry.

Arizona wasn't able to make up for their 30-20 loss to Carolina when they last met October of 2016. The Cardinals took a hard 38-20 fall against Carolina. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Arizona.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Seattle haven't thrown an interception yet this season. As for the Cardinals, they rank first in the league when it comes to forced fumbles, with 5 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seahawks are a 5-point favorite against the Cardinals.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Seattle have won four out of their last eight games against Arizona.