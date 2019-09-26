Watch Cardinals vs. Seahawks: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Arizona (home) vs. Seattle (away)

Current Records: Arizona 0-2-1; Seattle 2-1-0

What to Know

An NFC West battle is on tap between Seattle and Arizona at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Seattle is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in this last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

The Seahawks didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 33-27 to New Orleans last week. RB Chris Carson had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he fumbled the ball once with only zero yards per carry.

Arizona wasn't able to make up for their 30-20 loss to Carolina when they last met October of 2016. The Cardinals took a hard 38-20 fall against Carolina. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Arizona.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Seattle haven't thrown an interception yet this season. As for the Cardinals, they rank first in the league when it comes to forced fumbles, with 5 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona
  • TV: FOX
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seahawks are a 5-point favorite against the Cardinals.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Seattle have won four out of their last eight games against Arizona.

  • Dec 30, 2018 - Seattle 27 vs. Arizona 24
  • Sep 30, 2018 - Seattle 20 vs. Arizona 17
  • Dec 31, 2017 - Arizona 26 vs. Seattle 24
  • Nov 09, 2017 - Seattle 22 vs. Arizona 16
  • Dec 24, 2016 - Arizona 34 vs. Seattle 31
  • Oct 23, 2016 - Seattle 6 vs. Arizona 6
  • Jan 03, 2016 - Seattle 36 vs. Arizona 6
  • Nov 15, 2015 - Arizona 39 vs. Seattle 32

