Watch Cardinals vs. Seahawks: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Cardinals vs. Seahawks football game
Who's Playing
Arizona (home) vs. Seattle (away)
Current Records: Arizona 0-2-1; Seattle 2-1-0
What to Know
An NFC West battle is on tap between Seattle and Arizona at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Seattle is the favorite here -- although they were the favorites in this last contest, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
The Seahawks didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 33-27 to New Orleans last week. RB Chris Carson had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he fumbled the ball once with only zero yards per carry.
Arizona wasn't able to make up for their 30-20 loss to Carolina when they last met October of 2016. The Cardinals took a hard 38-20 fall against Carolina. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Arizona.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Seattle haven't thrown an interception yet this season. As for the Cardinals, they rank first in the league when it comes to forced fumbles, with 5 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Seahawks are a 5-point favorite against the Cardinals.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Seattle have won four out of their last eight games against Arizona.
- Dec 30, 2018 - Seattle 27 vs. Arizona 24
- Sep 30, 2018 - Seattle 20 vs. Arizona 17
- Dec 31, 2017 - Arizona 26 vs. Seattle 24
- Nov 09, 2017 - Seattle 22 vs. Arizona 16
- Dec 24, 2016 - Arizona 34 vs. Seattle 31
- Oct 23, 2016 - Seattle 6 vs. Arizona 6
- Jan 03, 2016 - Seattle 36 vs. Arizona 6
- Nov 15, 2015 - Arizona 39 vs. Seattle 32
