Watch Carolina vs. Atlanta: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Carolina Panthers (home) vs. Atlanta Falcons (away)

Current records: Carolina 6-8-1; Atlanta 5-9-1

What to Know

Atlanta will challenge Carolina on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Atlanta don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.

There's no place like home for Atlanta, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road. They blew past Arizona 40-14 last week. The match was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Atlanta had established a 33-7 advantage.

Meanwhile, Carolina were out to avenge their 26-31 loss to New Orleans from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Carolina fell just short of New Orleans by a score of 9-12.

The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Atlanta going off at just a 3-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.

Atlanta's win lifted them to 5-9-1 while Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 6-8-1. Last Sunday Atlanta relied heavily on Tevin Coleman, who rushed for 145 yards and 1 touchdown on 11 carries. It will be up to Carolina's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $64.50

Prediction

The Falcons are a solid 3 point favorite against the Panthers.

This season, Carolina are 6-8-0 against the spread. As for Atlanta, they are 4-10-0 against the spread

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Panthers as a 3.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 45

Series History

Atlanta have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Carolina.