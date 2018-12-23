Watch Carolina vs. Atlanta: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Panthers vs. Falcons football game
Who's Playing
Carolina Panthers (home) vs. Atlanta Falcons (away)
Current records: Carolina 6-8-1; Atlanta 5-9-1
What to Know
Atlanta will challenge Carolina on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Atlanta don't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 3-point advantage in the spread.
There's no place like home for Atlanta, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road. They blew past Arizona 40-14 last week. The match was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Atlanta had established a 33-7 advantage.
Meanwhile, Carolina were out to avenge their 26-31 loss to New Orleans from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Carolina fell just short of New Orleans by a score of 9-12.
The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Atlanta going off at just a 3-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 3-7 against the spread when favored.
Atlanta's win lifted them to 5-9-1 while Carolina's defeat dropped them down to 6-8-1. Last Sunday Atlanta relied heavily on Tevin Coleman, who rushed for 145 yards and 1 touchdown on 11 carries. It will be up to Carolina's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium, North Carolina
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $64.50
Prediction
The Falcons are a solid 3 point favorite against the Panthers.
This season, Carolina are 6-8-0 against the spread. As for Atlanta, they are 4-10-0 against the spread
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Panthers as a 3.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 45
Series History
Atlanta have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Carolina.
- 2018 - Atlanta Falcons 31 vs. Carolina Panthers 24
- 2017 - Atlanta Falcons 22 vs. Carolina Panthers 10
- 2017 - Carolina Panthers 20 vs. Atlanta Falcons 17
- 2016 - Carolina Panthers 16 vs. Atlanta Falcons 33
- 2016 - Atlanta Falcons 48 vs. Carolina Panthers 33
- 2015 - Atlanta Falcons 20 vs. Carolina Panthers 13
- 2015 - Carolina Panthers 38 vs. Atlanta Falcons 0
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Week 16 NFL DFS: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Lewan: Norman was trying to hurt Henry
Norman threw his helmet at Lewan after the game, while Lewan mocked Norman's signature cel...
-
Best Week 16 NFL odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 16 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Best bets: Seahawks upset Chiefs
Three picks and a cloud of trust for Week 16 of the NFL season
-
2019 NFL Draft Order: Fixing the Jets
The 2018 season is a lost cause but can the Jets rebound in 2019?
-
Tips: Week 16 not kind to road favorites
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 16 slate