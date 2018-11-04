Watch Carolina vs. Tampa Bay: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Panthers vs. Buccaneers football game
Who's Playing
Carolina Panthers (home) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (away)
Current records: Carolina 5-2-1; Tampa Bay 3-4-1
What to Know
Tampa Bay will square off against Carolina at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. The odds don't look promising for Tampa Bay, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
It was close but no cigar for Tampa Bay as they fell 34-37 to Cincinnati last-week matchup. Despite Tampa Bay's defeat, the team got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ryan Fitzpatrick, who passed for 194 yards and 2 touchdowns, was the best among equals.
Meanwhile, Carolina strolled past Baltimore with points to spare, taking the game 36-21.
Carolina's victory lifted them to 5-2-1 while Tampa Bay's loss dropped them down to 3-4-1. Giving up four turnovers, Tampa Bay had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Carolina exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium, North Carolina
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $86.50
Prediction
The Panthers are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Buccaneers.
This season, Carolina are 4-3-0 against the spread. As for Tampa Bay, they are 3-4-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 6 point favorite.
Series History
Carolina have won 4 out of their last 6 games against Tampa Bay.
- 2017 - Carolina Panthers 22 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19
- 2017 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 vs. Carolina Panthers 17
- 2016 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17 vs. Carolina Panthers 16
- 2016 - Carolina Panthers 14 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17
- 2015 - Carolina Panthers 38 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10
- 2015 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23 vs. Carolina Panthers 37
