Watch Carolina vs. Tampa Bay: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Carolina Panthers (home) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (away)

Current records: Carolina 5-2-1; Tampa Bay 3-4-1

What to Know

Tampa Bay will square off against Carolina at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. The odds don't look promising for Tampa Bay, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

It was close but no cigar for Tampa Bay as they fell 34-37 to Cincinnati last-week matchup. Despite Tampa Bay's defeat, the team got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ryan Fitzpatrick, who passed for 194 yards and 2 touchdowns, was the best among equals.

Meanwhile, Carolina strolled past Baltimore with points to spare, taking the game 36-21.

Carolina's victory lifted them to 5-2-1 while Tampa Bay's loss dropped them down to 3-4-1. Giving up four turnovers, Tampa Bay had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Carolina exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $86.50

Prediction

The Panthers are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Buccaneers.

This season, Carolina are 4-3-0 against the spread. As for Tampa Bay, they are 3-4-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 6 point favorite.

Series History

Carolina have won 4 out of their last 6 games against Tampa Bay.