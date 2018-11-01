Watch Carolina vs. Tampa Bay: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Panthers vs. Buccaneers football game
Who's Playing
Carolina Panthers (home) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (away)
Current records: Carolina 5-2; Tampa Bay 3-4
What to Know
Carolina will square off against Tampa Bay at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Carolina are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point point margin of victory.
While not quite a landslide, the game between Carolina and Baltimore last week was still a pretty decisive one as Carolina wrapped it up with a 36-21 win. Cam Newton, who accumulated 219 passing yards and picked up 52 yards on the ground on 10 carries, was a major factor in Carolina's success. That makes it seven straight good games in a row from Newton.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought match, but Tampa Bay had to settle for a 34-37 loss against Cincinnati.
Carolina's victory lifted them to 5-2 while Tampa Bay's defeat dropped them down to 3-4. With four turnovers, Tampa Bay had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Carolina exploit that vulnerability.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium, North Carolina
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Panthers are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Buccaneers.
This season, Carolina are 4-3-0 against the spread. As for Tampa Bay, they are 3-4-0 against the spread
Series History
Carolina have won 4 out of their last 6 games against Tampa Bay.
- 2017 - Carolina Panthers 22 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19
- 2017 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 vs. Carolina Panthers 17
- 2016 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17 vs. Carolina Panthers 16
- 2016 - Carolina Panthers 14 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17
- 2015 - Carolina Panthers 38 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10
- 2015 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23 vs. Carolina Panthers 37
