Watch Carolina vs. Tampa Bay: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Carolina Panthers (home) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (away)

Current records: Carolina 5-2; Tampa Bay 3-4

What to Know

Carolina will square off against Tampa Bay at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Carolina are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point point margin of victory.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Carolina and Baltimore last week was still a pretty decisive one as Carolina wrapped it up with a 36-21 win. Cam Newton, who accumulated 219 passing yards and picked up 52 yards on the ground on 10 carries, was a major factor in Carolina's success. That makes it seven straight good games in a row from Newton.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought match, but Tampa Bay had to settle for a 34-37 loss against Cincinnati.

Carolina's victory lifted them to 5-2 while Tampa Bay's defeat dropped them down to 3-4. With four turnovers, Tampa Bay had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Carolina exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bank of America Stadium, North Carolina

Bank of America Stadium, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Panthers are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Buccaneers.

This season, Carolina are 4-3-0 against the spread. As for Tampa Bay, they are 3-4-0 against the spread

Series History

Carolina have won 4 out of their last 6 games against Tampa Bay.