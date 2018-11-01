Watch Carolina vs. Tampa Bay: TV channel, live stream info, start time

How to watch Panthers vs. Buccaneers football game

Who's Playing

Carolina Panthers (home) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (away)

Current records: Carolina 5-2; Tampa Bay 3-4

What to Know

Carolina will square off against Tampa Bay at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Carolina are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point point margin of victory.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Carolina and Baltimore last week was still a pretty decisive one as Carolina wrapped it up with a 36-21 win. Cam Newton, who accumulated 219 passing yards and picked up 52 yards on the ground on 10 carries, was a major factor in Carolina's success. That makes it seven straight good games in a row from Newton.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought match, but Tampa Bay had to settle for a 34-37 loss against Cincinnati.

Carolina's victory lifted them to 5-2 while Tampa Bay's defeat dropped them down to 3-4. With four turnovers, Tampa Bay had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Carolina exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bank of America Stadium, North Carolina
  • TV: FOX
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Panthers are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Buccaneers.

This season, Carolina are 4-3-0 against the spread. As for Tampa Bay, they are 3-4-0 against the spread

Series History

Carolina have won 4 out of their last 6 games against Tampa Bay.

  • 2017 - Carolina Panthers 22 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19
  • 2017 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 vs. Carolina Panthers 17
  • 2016 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17 vs. Carolina Panthers 16
  • 2016 - Carolina Panthers 14 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17
  • 2015 - Carolina Panthers 38 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10
  • 2015 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23 vs. Carolina Panthers 37
Watch This Game Live
Stream the whole football season on fuboTV. Watch Now
Our Latest Stories