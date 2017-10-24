WATCH: Carson Wentz disappears in pile before magically reappearing for first down

Carson Wentz is the quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. He's also apparently a magician.

Against the Redskins on Monday night, Wentz escaped an inescapable situation when he was surrounded by pass rushers on a critical third down in a seven-point game. For a moment, Wentz completely disappeared among the bodies. ESPN play-by-play man Sean McDonough started saying "He's in trouble. Wentz will be (sacked)," but he only made it as far as "be" when Wentz suddenly reappeared out of the scrum and ran for the first down, prompting McDonough to actually say "Wentz will be ... ESCAPING!"

How did he do this?

One more look for another angle:

Soon after, Wentz threw his fourth touchdown of the game.

And that's how the Eagles took a two-score lead over the Redskins on Monday night, seemingly cementing their status atop the NFC East, maybe the entire NFC, and all realms real and magical.