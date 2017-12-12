WATCH: Carson Wentz posts video to fans after being diagnosed with torn ACL
The Eagles quarterback reaffirmed his faith and said he plans on coming back stronger than ever
It's been a rough few days for Carson Wentz, as the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback suffered a knee injury during Sunday's game against the Rams. On Monday, it was announced he had been diagnosed with a torn ACL and his season was over.
It's never easy to swallow a serious injury like that, but it becomes especially devastating when you consider the year Wentz was having in Philadelphia. In his sophomore season, Wentz was having an MVP-caliber campaign while leading the Eagles to the the top of the NFC standings. It's just a brutal development heading into the home stretch of the season.
With that being said, the 24-year-old is trying to remain in good spirits. He posted a video to Twitter on Monday night that gave a little insight into where he's at right now. Wentz was clearly (and understandably) a little emotional and disappointed, but he made a point to emphasize his faith while also thanking people for their support and letting them know he plans on coming back "stronger than ever."
"I can promise to everybody, all my fans out there .. .this will not stop me going forward," said Wentz "I will come back stronger than ever. I will use this as motivation and I will be attacking this whole process as I recover."
Wentz also reminded Eagles fans not to lose sight of this season, saying he has full confidence in Nick Foles to step in as the next man up and continue the success that Philadelphia has had this year.
Meanwhile, Wentz continues to receive plenty of support from his peers all across the league, including from fellow NFC quarterback Russell Wilson, who showed Wentz some love with a video posted to Twitter on Monday.
It's going to be a long road to recovery for Wentz, as the expected timetable for return is about 9-12 months from now. I'm sure that leaves a pit in the stomach of Eagles fans, but it might be a little comforting to know that he's approaching the unfortunate circumstances with some positivity.
