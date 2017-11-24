WATCH: Chargers backup kicker completely misses practice net, mockery ensues

The Chargers were not confident in their kicking situation past Nick Novak

The Los Angeles Chargers prevailed easily over the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, dominating Dallas 28-6 for a massive road win. Things got a little hairy in the first half, however, with kicker Nick Novak suffering a back injury that stilted their plans at the kicker position. 

Novak missed a first-quarter field goal and then later in the half, the Chargers were forced to go for it on fourth down in the red zone. Novak would return to knock down a single field goal, but he also missed an extra point and was clearly in pain. 

Their backup plan? That would be punter Drew Kaser

Let's just say he didn't net any favorable reviews during his practice attempts. Or put in a way that doesn't feature a pun, he completely missed the net.

That's not even a chip shot, it's a tap in, a lay up. He's three feet away from the daggum net! People were sort of freaking out too.

Los Angeles would still win, so it's easy to gloss over the situation. But the Chargers still have a very bad kicker problem in the first place.

And let's not sleep on the Cowboys here either: they have played a team that lost a kicker to injury for two straight weeks (Eagles kicker Jake Elliott also went down in Week 11) and haven't managed to benefit at all from it. That may be a product of the Cowboys' season circling the drain as we speak. 

It would also be remiss not to point out that Kaser is actually a pretty darn good punter. 

It's not like he was expecting to kick after all. 

