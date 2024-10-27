Bradley Bozeman did what many football players would do when their quarterback gets hit questionably: Defend him at any cost.

When Justin Herbert got a low hit from New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd Sunday, Shepherd held on to Herbert's leg and turned the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback down awkwardly. The grab appeared to be an intent to injure, which the Chargers center did not like one bit.

As Shepherd was pulling down on Herbert by his leg while on the ground, Bozeman leaped into him on the ground and piled on Shepherd.

The official had to break up the two as Herbert lifted Bozeman up and out of the scrum. Bozeman pointed at Shepherd as a warning sign for trying to hurt his quarterback.

Both Bozeman and Shepherd each received offsetting unnecessary roughness penalties, but Bozeman made his point clear.