WATCH: Chargers' Melvin Gordon burns Patriots with dazzling 87-yard TD run
The Chargers got off to a great start in New England
Melvin Gordon entered the Chargers' game against the Patriots on Sunday with a questionable designation due to a foot injury. He doesn't look injured.
On the Chargers' first possession Gordon broke free for a career-long 87-yard touchdown run using an awesome blend of patience and breakaway speed. He waited for the blocking in front of him to develop and then barely outran Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, who tried to punch the ball out of Gordon's arms near the goal lie. More importantly, this touchdown run gave the visiting Chargers a 7-0 lead over the Patriots.
Defending big plays was an issue earlier in the season -- remember the Chiefs' two 75-plus yard touchdowns in Week 1? -- but the Patriots have tightened things up in recent weeks, allowing only 12.7 points per game in the last three weeks. The issue appears to have reappeared in Week 8.
Anyway, here's your weekly reminder that Will Brinson picked the Chargers to win the Super Bowl and to beat the Patriots on Sunday -- something I mocked him for. So far, so good for Brinson and the Chargers.
-
Six NFL coaches on the hot seat
It will take a major turnaround by their teams for these six coaches to keep their jobs
-
Week 8 updates: Texans, Hawks trade TDs
Get your fix of all of the best highlights from Week 8 right here
-
NFL, Players Coalition working to meet
No date or location is finalized, but the league is eager to continue dialogue
-
Watson burns Thomas, then vice versa
It didn't take long for the Seahawks safety to take his revenge after allowing an early Texans...
-
Texans players kneel before Seattle game
The Houston football players took a stand by taking a knee before their matchup against the...
-
Ref take TD away from injured Bears TE
The Bears lost their tight end to an injury and then lost a clear touchdown
Add a Comment