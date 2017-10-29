WATCH: Chargers' Melvin Gordon burns Patriots with dazzling 87-yard TD run

Melvin Gordon entered the Chargers' game against the Patriots on Sunday with a questionable designation due to a foot injury. He doesn't look injured.

On the Chargers' first possession Gordon broke free for a career-long 87-yard touchdown run using an awesome blend of patience and breakaway speed. He waited for the blocking in front of him to develop and then barely outran Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, who tried to punch the ball out of Gordon's arms near the goal lie. More importantly, this touchdown run gave the visiting Chargers a 7-0 lead over the Patriots.

Defending big plays was an issue earlier in the season -- remember the Chiefs' two 75-plus yard touchdowns in Week 1? -- but the Patriots have tightened things up in recent weeks, allowing only 12.7 points per game in the last three weeks. The issue appears to have reappeared in Week 8.

Anyway, here's your weekly reminder that Will Brinson picked the Chargers to win the Super Bowl and to beat the Patriots on Sunday -- something I mocked him for. So far, so good for Brinson and the Chargers.