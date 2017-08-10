WATCH: Chargers, Rams begin fight for L.A. by throwing punches at joint practice

Two years ago, Los Angeles didn't have a professional football team. Now there are two teams -- the Rams relocated from St. Louis before the 2016 season and the Chargers drove 120 miles up the coast from San Diego this spring.

And apparently, the city isn't big enough for both of them.

Five minutes into 1-on-1's and the "Fight for LA" has begun #RamsCamp pic.twitter.com/GQ4tEP2kat — Maximo Blu Gonzales (@BluMambaSports) August 10, 2017

That's from Wednesday's Chargers-Rams joint practice. After the play you see Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson throwing a punch at Chargers wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (please note the official throwing a flag -- at practice -- like that will immediately restore order), followed by an all-out brawl.

Fight breaks out between #rams and #chargers. Missed first two solid punches thrown. pic.twitter.com/cwixj6YWBv — Lisa Lane (@LisaLane_Sports) August 10, 2017

So what precipitated it all? It's pretty simple, really.

"What sparked it?" Johson asked. "If you guys go back and watch the play, you'll see I jammed [Inman] at the line of scrimmage. He had his hand in my facemask for more than three, four yards. I let it go, trying to play it off, and at the end, he got in my face and I'm not going to let nobody disrespect me."

Inman added: "He probably landed a punch on my helmet, which is kind of nothing. I think that's stupid. If you break your hand, then what?"

Then you have a broken hand.

First-year Rams coach Sean McVay seemed mostly unconcerned by the extracurriculars.

"I've been a part of something like this when we practiced against the Texans in Washington," he said after practice. "Fortunately nobody got hurt as a result of it. We'll try to be mindful of those things moving forward."