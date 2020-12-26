Who's Playing
Denver @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Denver 5-9; Los Angeles 5-9
What to Know
The Los Angeles Chargers haven't won a game against the Denver Broncos since Dec. 30 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. The Chargers and Denver will face off in an AFC West battle at 4:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Broncos will be looking to right the ship.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Los Angeles ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 30-27 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The team ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. Los Angeles' QB Justin Herbert did his thing and passed for two TDs and 314 yards on 32 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Los Angeles' win came on a one-yard rush from Herbert with only 1:32 remaining in overtime.
Meanwhile, the Broncos have to be aching after a bruising 48-19 loss to the Buffalo Bills last week. Denver was down 38-13 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Denver's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Melvin Gordon, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.
The Chargers' victory brought them up to 5-9 while Denver's defeat pulled them down to an identical 5-9. Neither squad can make the playoffs, so they're playing for draft order now.
This next contest is expected to be close, with Los Angeles going off at just a 3-point favorite. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
In the teams' previous meeting in November, Los Angeles and the Broncos were neck-and-neck, but Los Angeles came up empty-handed after a 31-30 defeat. Maybe Los Angeles will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Chargers are a 3-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Denver have won eight out of their last 11 games against Los Angeles.
- Nov 01, 2020 - Denver 31 vs. Los Angeles 30
- Dec 01, 2019 - Denver 23 vs. Los Angeles 20
- Oct 06, 2019 - Denver 20 vs. Los Angeles 13
- Dec 30, 2018 - Los Angeles 23 vs. Denver 9
- Nov 18, 2018 - Denver 23 vs. Los Angeles 22
- Oct 22, 2017 - Los Angeles 21 vs. Denver 0
- Sep 11, 2017 - Denver 24 vs. Los Angeles 21
- Oct 30, 2016 - Denver 27 vs. Los Angeles 19
- Oct 13, 2016 - Los Angeles 21 vs. Denver 13
- Jan 03, 2016 - Denver 27 vs. Los Angeles 20
- Dec 06, 2015 - Denver 17 vs. Los Angeles 3