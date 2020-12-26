Who's Playing

Denver @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Denver 5-9; Los Angeles 5-9

What to Know

The Los Angeles Chargers haven't won a game against the Denver Broncos since Dec. 30 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. The Chargers and Denver will face off in an AFC West battle at 4:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Broncos will be looking to right the ship.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Los Angeles ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 30-27 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The team ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. Los Angeles' QB Justin Herbert did his thing and passed for two TDs and 314 yards on 32 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Los Angeles' win came on a one-yard rush from Herbert with only 1:32 remaining in overtime.

Meanwhile, the Broncos have to be aching after a bruising 48-19 loss to the Buffalo Bills last week. Denver was down 38-13 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Denver's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Melvin Gordon, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

The Chargers' victory brought them up to 5-9 while Denver's defeat pulled them down to an identical 5-9. Neither squad can make the playoffs, so they're playing for draft order now.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Los Angeles going off at just a 3-point favorite. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

In the teams' previous meeting in November, Los Angeles and the Broncos were neck-and-neck, but Los Angeles came up empty-handed after a 31-30 defeat. Maybe Los Angeles will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chargers are a 3-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Denver have won eight out of their last 11 games against Los Angeles.