Who's Playing

Jacksonville @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Jacksonville 1-1; Los Angeles 1-1

What to Know

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 1-3 against the Los Angeles Chargers since September of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Jacksonville will take on Los Angeles on the road at 4:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. The Jaguars aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Jacksonville got themselves on the board against the Indianapolis Colts this past Sunday, but Indianapolis never followed suit. Jacksonville was the clear victor by a 24 to nothing margin over the Colts. The team accrued 17 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. Jacksonville's success was spearheaded by the efforts of WR Christian Kirk, who caught six passes for two TDs and 78 yards, and QB Trevor Lawrence, who passed for two TDs and 235 yards on 30 attempts.

Meanwhile, the Chargers were first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs last Thursday. Los Angeles fell just short of Kansas City by a score of 27-24. Los Angeles' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of QB Justin Herbert, who passed for three TDs and 334 yards on 48 attempts, and WR Mike Williams, who caught eight passes for one TD and 113 yards. Herbert ended up with a passer rating of 143.70.

Jacksonville's victory lifted them to 1-1 while Los Angeles' loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll find out if the Jaguars can add another positive mark to their record or if the Chargers can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Jacksonville's step.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: Paramount+ (Try for one month free)

Paramount+ (Try for one month free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chargers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won four out of their last five games against Jacksonville.