Who's Playing

New York @ Los Angeles

Current Records: New York 0-9; Los Angeles 2-7

What to Know

The New York Jets have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with nine consecutive losses for New York and three for Los Angeles.

The Jets were close but no cigar two weeks ago as they fell 30-27 to the New England Patriots. A silver lining for New York was the play of WR Breshad Perriman, who caught five passes for two TDs and 101 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Perriman has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles came up short against the Miami Dolphins last week, falling 29-21. QB Justin Herbert put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for two TDs and 187 yards on 32 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Herbert ended up with a passer rating of 126.

New York is expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread two weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Jets are now 0-9 while the Chargers sit at 2-7. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York is stumbling into the game with the fewest overall offensive touchdowns in the league, having accrued only ten on the season. To make matters even worse for New York, Los Angeles comes into the contest boasting the third most yards per game in the NFL at 403.7.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chargers are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Jets, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Los Angeles won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.