Watch Chargers vs. Raiders: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Chargers vs. Raiders football game
Who's Playing
Oakland @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Oakland 6-8; Los Angeles 5-9
What to Know
The Oakland Raiders have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Oakland and the Los Angeles Chargers will face off in an AFC West battle at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park. Oakland staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.
The Raiders were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 20-16 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Oakland was up 16-3 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 39-10 punch to the gut against the Minnesota Vikings last week. QB Philip Rivers had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball once.
Oakland is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They have failed bettors in their past five games, so buyers beware.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Raiders are stumbling into the matchup with the second most touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 45 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Raiders, Los Angeles rank third in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 209.2 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Chargers' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Dignity Health Sports Park -- Carson, California
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Chargers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: 46
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oakland have won five out of their last nine games against Los Angeles.
- Nov 07, 2019 - Oakland 26 vs. Los Angeles 24
- Nov 11, 2018 - Los Angeles 20 vs. Oakland 6
- Oct 07, 2018 - Los Angeles 26 vs. Oakland 10
- Dec 31, 2017 - Los Angeles 30 vs. Oakland 10
- Oct 15, 2017 - Los Angeles 17 vs. Oakland 16
- Dec 18, 2016 - Oakland 19 vs. Los Angeles 16
- Oct 09, 2016 - Oakland 34 vs. Los Angeles 31
- Dec 24, 2015 - Oakland 23 vs. Los Angeles 20
- Oct 25, 2015 - Oakland 37 vs. Los Angeles 29
