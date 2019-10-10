Watch Chargers vs. Steelers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

L.A. Chargers (home) vs. Pittsburgh (away)

Current Records: L.A. Chargers 2-3-0; Pittsburgh 1-4-0

What to Know

The Chargers have the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Pittsburgh at Dignity Health Sports Park at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Chargers have a defense that allows only 18.8 points per game, so Pittsburgh's offense will have their work cut out for them.

It was a hard-fought game, but the Chargers had to settle for a 20-13 loss against Denver last week. RB Melvin Gordon had a pretty forgettable game: he rushed for 31 yards on 12 carries.

Meanwhile, after a dominant win in their contest two weeks ago, Pittsburgh was humbled. They fell just short of Baltimore by a score of 26-23. The Steelers were given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Baltimore apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat the last time these teams played, back in November of last year.

The Chargers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3-1 against the spread when favored.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Dignity Health Sports Park -- Carson, California

Dignity Health Sports Park -- Carson, California TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chargers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Steelers.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

L.A. Chargers and Pittsburgh both have one win in their last two games.