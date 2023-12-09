Who's Playing

Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears

Current Records: Detroit 9-3, Chicago 4-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Bears will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Detroit Lions at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Monday, the Bears had just enough and edged the Vikings out 12-10.

The Bears were down by one with only two minutes and 29 seconds left when they drove 66 yards for the winning score. Cairo Santos did the honors with a 30-yard field goal.

The team won by holding the Vikings to a paltry 242 yards. The Bears didn't go easy on the quarterback and picked off four passes before the game was over. Those interceptions were spread across the Bears' defensive unit.

Meanwhile, the Lions didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Saints on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 33-28 win.

The Lions relied on the efforts of Sam LaPorta, who picked up 140 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Jared Goff, who threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns.

Chicago's victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 4-8. As for Detroit, their win bumped their record up to 9-3.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, the match is expected to be close, with the Lions going off as just a 3-point favorite. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Odds

Detroit is a 3-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 40 points.

Series History

Chicago has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.