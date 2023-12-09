Who's Playing
Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears
Current Records: Detroit 9-3, Chicago 4-8
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Soldier Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX
What to Know
The Bears will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. They will take on the Detroit Lions at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Last Monday, the Bears had just enough and edged the Vikings out 12-10.
The Bears were down by one with only two minutes and 29 seconds left when they drove 66 yards for the winning score. Cairo Santos did the honors with a 30-yard field goal.
The team won by holding the Vikings to a paltry 242 yards. The Bears didn't go easy on the quarterback and picked off four passes before the game was over. Those interceptions were spread across the Bears' defensive unit.
Meanwhile, the Lions didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Saints on Sunday, but they still walked away with a 33-28 win.
The Lions relied on the efforts of Sam LaPorta, who picked up 140 receiving yards and a touchdown, and Jared Goff, who threw for 213 yards and two touchdowns.
Chicago's victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 4-8. As for Detroit, their win bumped their record up to 9-3.
Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, the match is expected to be close, with the Lions going off as just a 3-point favorite. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).
Odds
Detroit is a 3-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NFL odds.
The over/under is set at 40 points.
Series History
Chicago has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.
- Nov 19, 2023 - Detroit 31 vs. Chicago 26
- Jan 01, 2023 - Detroit 41 vs. Chicago 10
- Nov 13, 2022 - Detroit 31 vs. Chicago 30
- Nov 25, 2021 - Chicago 16 vs. Detroit 14
- Oct 03, 2021 - Chicago 24 vs. Detroit 14
- Dec 06, 2020 - Detroit 34 vs. Chicago 30
- Sep 13, 2020 - Chicago 27 vs. Detroit 23
- Nov 28, 2019 - Chicago 24 vs. Detroit 20
- Nov 10, 2019 - Chicago 20 vs. Detroit 13
- Nov 22, 2018 - Chicago 23 vs. Detroit 16