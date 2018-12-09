Watch Chicago vs. L.A. Rams: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Bears vs. Rams football game
Who's Playing
Chicago Bears (home) vs. Los Angeles Rams (away)
Current records: Chicago 8-4; L.A. Rams 11-1
What to Know
After two games on the road, Chicago is heading back home. They will square off against the Rams at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Chicago now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Chicago fought the good fight in their overtime game last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Giants by a score of 27-30. Chicago's loss signaled the end of their five-game winning streak.
The oddsmakers expected fireworks in this matchup, but their 54-point projection wound up being a bit inflated. The Rams were able to grind out a solid victory over Detroit, winning 30-16. The win was familiar territory for the Rams, who now have three in a row.
The Rams's win lifted them to 11-1 while Chicago's defeat dropped them down to 8-4. In their victory, the Rams relied heavily on Todd Gurley, who rushed for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns on 23 carries. Chicago will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field, Illinois
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $181.06
Prediction
The Rams are a solid 3 point favorite against the Bears.
This season, Chicago are 8-4-0 against the spread. As for L.A. Rams, they are 5-5-2 against the spread
Bettors have moved against the Rams slightly, as the game opened with the Rams as a 4.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 51
Series History
Chicago won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Los Angeles Rams 13 vs. Chicago Bears 37
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Injuries: Stafford, Hilton questionable
Plus more on the final injury reports for Week 14
-
Week 14 NFL odds, best picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 14 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Here are all your NFL picks for Week 14
Wondering which NFL teams are going to win in Week 14? You've come to the right place to find...
-
Playoff Projection likes the Cowboys
Here are the 12 teams we are projecting to make the playoffs, plus every team's chances of...
-
Week 14 NFL picks: Dolphins beat Pats
It's go time, as they say, and the race for the playoffs will play out over the final weeks...
-
QB Rankings: Mahomes' season is absurd
Ranking every starting quarterback in the NFL 1-32 before Week 14 of the NFL season