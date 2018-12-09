Watch Chicago vs. L.A. Rams: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Chicago Bears (home) vs. Los Angeles Rams (away)

Current records: Chicago 8-4; L.A. Rams 11-1

What to Know

After two games on the road, Chicago is heading back home. They will square off against the Rams at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Chicago now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Chicago fought the good fight in their overtime game last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Giants by a score of 27-30. Chicago's loss signaled the end of their five-game winning streak.

The oddsmakers expected fireworks in this matchup, but their 54-point projection wound up being a bit inflated. The Rams were able to grind out a solid victory over Detroit, winning 30-16. The win was familiar territory for the Rams, who now have three in a row.

The Rams's win lifted them to 11-1 while Chicago's defeat dropped them down to 8-4. In their victory, the Rams relied heavily on Todd Gurley, who rushed for 132 yards and 2 touchdowns on 23 carries. Chicago will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday at 8:20 PM ET Where: Soldier Field, Illinois

Soldier Field, Illinois TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $181.06

Prediction

The Rams are a solid 3 point favorite against the Bears.

This season, Chicago are 8-4-0 against the spread. As for L.A. Rams, they are 5-5-2 against the spread

Bettors have moved against the Rams slightly, as the game opened with the Rams as a 4.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 51

Series History

Chicago won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.