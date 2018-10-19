Watch Chicago vs. New England: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Bears vs. Patriots football game
Who's Playing
Chicago Bears (home) vs. New England Patriots (away)
Current records: Chicago 3-2; New England 4-2
What to Know
New England will challenge Chicago on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Chicago will need to watch out since New England have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.
New England might be getting used to good results now that the team have three wins in a row. They skirted past Kansas City 43-40. Tom Brady and Sony Michel were among the main playmakers for New England as the former accumulated 340 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD and the latter rushed for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns. If you haven't heard Brady's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past three games.
Meanwhile, Chicago fought the good fight in their overtime matchup last Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of Miami by a score of 28-31. Chicago didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
New England's victory lifted them to 4-2 while Chicago's defeat dropped them down to 3-2. With a combined 993 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field, Illinois
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Patriots are a solid 3 point favorite against the Bears.
This season, Chicago are 3-2-0 against the spread. As for New England, they are 2-2-2 against the spread
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
OBJ's distaste for water explains cramps
The Giants WR offers his opinion on water after needing an IV during the Giants' most-recent...
-
Picking all of Week 7 against the spread
Bryant McFadden also joins the pod to break down the Broncos' domination over the Cardinal...
-
NFL Week 7 best bets against the spread
Plus more of Will Brinson's Week 7 NFL best bets
-
Jason La Canfora's Week 7 Best Bets
La Canfora shares his best bets for Week 7, including the Pats continuing their tear and Drew...
-
Cards fire McCoy, name Leftwich new OC
Arizona made the decision to dump its offensive coordinator and it was probably the smart...
-
NFL odds, top picks, sims for Week 7
SportsLine computer model simulated every Week 7 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising res...