Watch Chicago vs. New England: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Chicago Bears (home) vs. New England Patriots (away)

Current records: Chicago 3-2; New England 4-2

What to Know

New England will challenge Chicago on the road at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Chicago will need to watch out since New England have now posted big point totals in their last three contests.

New England might be getting used to good results now that the team have three wins in a row. They skirted past Kansas City 43-40. Tom Brady and Sony Michel were among the main playmakers for New England as the former accumulated 340 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD and the latter rushed for 106 yards and 2 touchdowns. If you haven't heard Brady's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past three games.

Meanwhile, Chicago fought the good fight in their overtime matchup last Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of Miami by a score of 28-31. Chicago didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 7-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

New England's victory lifted them to 4-2 while Chicago's defeat dropped them down to 3-2. With a combined 993 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Soldier Field, Illinois

Soldier Field, Illinois TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Patriots are a solid 3 point favorite against the Bears.

This season, Chicago are 3-2-0 against the spread. As for New England, they are 2-2-2 against the spread

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.