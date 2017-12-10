WATCH: Chiefs' Albert Wilson submits a Catch of the Day nominee

The Kansas City Chiefs' offense was in hibernation for weeks until breaking out with 31 points (in a loss to the Jets) last week, powered by Alex Smith and the resurgent downfield passing game. It was Tyreek Hill making the plays down the field a week ago for the most part, but on Sunday against the Raiders, Albert Wilson got in on the action.

Early in the second quarter and with the Chiefs leading 10-0, Smith dropped back and chucked one up down the sideline for Wilson, who made what is sure to be one of the best catches of the afternoon. Watch the fancy glove-work (and footwork) right here:

Woooo boy! That is some catch. Check the feet:

NFL on CBS

Wilson missed a few weeks with a hamstring injury and had just three catches for 26 yards and three catches for 27 yards in the two games since his return, but he exceeded that total with this catch alone. That's a 36-yard grab, and one that set the Chiefs up for another field goal that pushed the lead to 13-0. With the Chiefs fighting for their playoff lives (they're tied with the Raiders and Chargers with matching 6-6 records), plays like that carry extra significance.