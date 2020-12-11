The 2020 NFL season is entering its final quarter, with the playoffs right around the corner. On Sunday, two of the AFC's most intriguing contenders will go head to head in anticipation of potential postseason runs: The Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins. The Chiefs need no explanation as the league's reigning champions, but it's still astounding to see how effortless they make offensive dominance look on a weekly basis. The Dolphins, meanwhile, couldn't be much more different. Under Brian Flores, they've ridden their defense into the playoff picture a year after finishing 5-11, and now they're trying to scrap their way into the dance.

Can Tua Tagovailoa do enough to upset Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Miami? Or is Kansas City just too darn explosive to stop? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, here's everything you need to know to prepare yourself for Sunday's big showdown:

It's a credit to Flores and the Dolphins' regime that this game is even worth discussing in December. Miami, for all its faults and quarterback swaps, is a true competitor. Tagovailoa's numbers may not always look pretty, and the Dolphins have had a scattershot ground game to complement their tough defense, but you simply cannot count them out.

That said, this is the Chiefs we're talking about. The oddsmakers are being kind to Miami by favoring K.C. by only seven, even on the road (where the Chiefs are 6-0). If anyone can play spoiler against the Chiefs, it's probably Flores' feisty "D," which has allowed the second fewest points in the NFL. But Mahomes and Co. are good enough to get some points on the board, and Tua might have trouble working against a Chiefs defense that's better than you'd think.

Projected score: Chiefs 27, Dolphins 17

