The holiday season may be over, but the Kansas City Chiefs are keeping the Hallmark movie spirit alive with their new playoff trailer. As they get set to take on the Miami Dolphins in the Super Wild Card round, the Chiefs are hoping more people can connect this postseason.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs released a trailer for a Hallmark movie spoof titled "Falling for Football." The trailer involves a jaded woman (played by Janel Parrish) who was left at the altar by a fan of the Cleveland Browns on her wedding day, and she comes to develop a spark with a Chiefs fan (Tyler Hynes, who has appeared in several actual Hallmark movies) throughout the postseason.

A couple of Chiefs players even make appearances, including punter Tommy Townsend and offensive linemen Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey. Of course, Donna Kelce had to have a cameo too.

The Chiefs are hoping that the love story can last more than just one weekend. They will host the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night after a somewhat uneven regular season, and it won't be an easy matchup. The Fins just missed out on the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a head-to-head loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 18.

That game kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET as Kansas City tries to defend its title as Super Bowl champions.