WATCH: Chiefs get improbable 63-yard touchdown on tipped pass in second half

Alex Smith had a big first half against the Raiders and his impressive night continued on the Chiefs' opening possession of the second half of Thursday's game in Oakland.

With just over seven minutes left to play in the third quarter, Smith and the Chiefs scored one of the more improbable touchdowns that you'll see all season. On a third-and-12 play from his own 37-yard line, Smith dropped back to pass and decided to chuck a ball up to Albert Wilson, who was actually pretty well covered by Raiders defensive back Keith McGill.

As the pass floated in the air, it looked like McGill was going to intercept it.

Keith McGill couldn't come down with the pick. NFL/CBS

Although he got both his hands on it, McGill wasn't able to come down with the ball, and even worse, after McGill tipped it, the ball went to directly to Wilson. From there, Wilson took the tipped pass and raced to the end zone for a 63-yard touchdown.

The catch was Wilson's first of the game and gave Smith three touchdowns passes on the night. The score gave the Chiefs a 27-21 lead and marked the sixth lead change of the game. The only reason we're noting that is because it means the Chiefs and Raiders have now tied the season-high for lead changes in any NFL game this year. The Patriots-Texans game in Week 3 that New England won 36-33 also had six lead changes.

To keep tabs on the Chiefs-Raiders game, and to get an up-to-date score, be sure to head over to our CBSSports.com GameTracker by clicking here.