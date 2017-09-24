WATCH: Chiefs' Kareem Hunt does it again, rips off game-clinching 69-yard TD run

If there is one thing we have learned through three weeks of the NFL season, it's that Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt is a big play waiting to happen.

In his first NFL game, he set the all-time record for most total yards by a player in his NFL debut by racking up 246 against the Patriots. He had a 78-yard touchdown catch and a 58-yard run in that game, and followed that performance with a 53-yard touchdown run against the Eagles, part of a 109-yard afternoon in combined yardage.

In Week 3, Hunt gave us more of the same.

Kareem Hunt is now just the ninth player since 1950 to record 100+ scrimmage yards in each of his first three NFL games. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) September 24, 2017

Hunt was already having a heck of an day with 17 touches for 114 total yards when, on the first play after the two-minute warning, he broke through the line and was once again off to the races. By the time he stopped, Hunt had himself a 69-yard touchdown jaunt and a game-sealing score.

As ESPN's Bill Barnwell noted, the run was Hunt's fourth play of at least 50 yards this year, more than any running back has had in an entire season since Adrian Peterson in 2012.

Kareem Hunt runs for a 69-yard TD in garbage time. More 50+ yard plays than any back in a season since Adrian Peterson in 2012. In Week 3. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 24, 2017

Add those 69 yards to his 114 total prior to the run, and Hunt finished the day with 183 yards from scrimmage. That nudged his season total to 538 yards, the second-highest total for a player's first three NFL games behind only former Lions running back Billy Sims. The man just keeps ripping off big play after big play, and the Chiefs just keep on winning.