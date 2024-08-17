It was only a matter of time, right? During the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 2 preseason matchup against the Detroit Lions, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed a behind-the-back pass to tight end Travis Kelce. The two-time NFL MVP is known for his special arm, which he's shown plenty of times with off-platform passes and no-look throws. But he took things to another level on Saturday.

Check out the play here:

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said his starters would get extended run in the second exhibition matchup, and Mahomes led two drives: An eight-play, 61-yard drive that ended with a Harrison Butker 33-yard field goal, and a 12-play, 51-yard drive that was capped by a 37-yard field goal.

Mahomes finished the day having completed 8 of 14 passes for 93 yards, including this impressive 39-yard toss to first-round pick Xavier Worthy:

This year, the Chiefs are looking to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls, and it's safe to say their 2024 campaign is off to a pretty hot start.