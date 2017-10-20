WATCH: Chiefs stun Raiders by pulling off 99-yard TD drive on just three plays

Going into Thursday's game between the Chiefs and the Raiders, there had only been one 99-yard touchdown drive by any team in the NFL all season. Before the game even reached halftime, the Chiefs had double that total after a wild drive in the second quarter.

The 92-second scoring drive started after Raiders punter Marquette King pinned the Chiefs on their own one-yard line. With 99 yards of room to work with, Alex Smith went to work, and he went to work quickly.

The drive opened up with a 33-yard pass from Smith to Demarcus Robinson on first down. That play gave the Chiefs some breathing room and moved them out to their own 34-yard line. On the next play from scrimmage, Kareem Hunt added two more yards to the drive with a short gain up the middle.

The third play of the drive turned out to be the money maker: Smith connected with speedster Tyreek Hill for a 64-yard touchdown.

The 64-yard score capped a three-play, 99-yard drive that took exactly one minute and two seconds. It was the Chiefs' first 99-yard drive since December 2006 and only the second 99-yard drive in the NFL all season.

Hill celebrated the touchdown by using the football as a telephone.

