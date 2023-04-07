Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce could make it into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and this week he proved he would be a dangerous baseball player -- in a very literal way.

On Friday, Kelce took the mound at Progressive Field to throw the first pitch ahead of the Cleveland Guardians vs. Seattle Mariners game. He was accompanied by his mom Donna, who became a celebrity of her own when Travis and his brother Jason played against each other in the Super Bowl. As the sold out crowd patiently waited to see if Kelce would throw a strike, the commentator said hopefully Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes gave him a few lessons in throwing.

Kelce pumped up the crowd and then let it fly... straight to the ground and almost into Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber's face. Kelce quickly ran to hug Bieber, and the two had a good laugh about it.

Mahomes will likely not take any responsibility for Kelce's performance, but his Twitter comment showed he didn't have many words to described what had just happened.

"Ayyyyyy bruhhhhhhhhh," Mahomes tweeted with a good amount of laughing and skull emojis.

Kelce was born in Westlake, Ohio, so it was a special moment to get to throw the first pitch for his hometown team. It didn't go as expected, but it's a memory he and his mom -- and the Internet -- won't forget anytime soon.

However he shouldn't lose any sleep over it as his stats on the football field prove his undeniable athletic ability. Kelce is fourth all-time among NFL tight ends with 814 receptions and 10,334 yards. and sixth in receiving touchdowns with 69.

The two-time Super Bowl champion (LIV, LVII) holds a few NFL records, one being his seven seasons with 1,000+ receiving yards -- the most by any tight end.