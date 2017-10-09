WATCH: Chiefs' Tyreek Hill puts the dagger in the Texans with 82-yard return TD
So much for that Texans' comeback
Tyreek Hill is more than just a receiver. He's the Kansas City Chiefs' most explosive weapon on both offense and special teams. And in the fourth quarter on Sunday night, he put the dagger in the Texans to ensure the Chiefs would move to 5-0 on the season.
He did that with an 82-yard punt return touchdown that he made look so incredibly easy.
Just how easy was it? Hill was able to start celebrating well before reaching the end zone.
Last year, Hill scored three return touchdowns and nine touchdowns on offense. That return was Hill's first return touchdown of 2017, but he's reached the end zone twice as a runner/receiver.
