Watch Chiefs vs. 49ers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Chiefs vs. 49ers football game
Who's Playing
San Francisco @ Kansas City
Regular Season Records: San Francisco 13-3; Kansas City 12-4
What to Know
Cue the food, friends, and football rivalries: Super Bowl Sunday is only hours away. After a week of well-deserved rest, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will brawl for championship honors at Hard Rock Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet on Sunday.
The Kansas City Chiefs earned some more postseason success in their contest two weeks ago. They were able to grind out a solid win over the Tennessee Titans, winning 35-24. Kansas City's QB Patrick Mahomes was on fire, passing for three TDs and 294 yards on 35 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 53 yards. Mahomes ended up with a passer rating of 120.40.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers two weeks ago was still a pretty decisive one as San Francisco wrapped it up with a 37-20 victory at home. RB Raheem Mostert had a dynamite game for San Francisco; he rushed for four TDs and 220 yards on 29 carries.
Special teams collected 13 points for the 49ers. Kicker K Robbie Gould delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Kansas City enters the matchup with only five interceptions, good for second best in the NFL. As for San Francisco, they come into the contest boasting the most forced fumbles in the league at 21. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Chiefs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: 54
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kansas City won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.
- Sep 23, 2018 - Kansas City 38 vs. San Francisco 27
