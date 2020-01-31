Watch Chiefs vs. 49ers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

San Francisco @ Kansas City

Regular Season Records: San Francisco 13-3; Kansas City 12-4

What to Know

Cue the food, friends, and football rivalries: Super Bowl Sunday is only hours away. After a week of well-deserved rest, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will brawl for championship honors at Hard Rock Stadium at 6:30 p.m. ET. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs earned some more postseason success in their contest two weeks ago. They were able to grind out a solid win over the Tennessee Titans, winning 35-24. Kansas City's QB Patrick Mahomes was on fire, passing for three TDs and 294 yards on 35 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 53 yards. Mahomes ended up with a passer rating of 120.40.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers two weeks ago was still a pretty decisive one as San Francisco wrapped it up with a 37-20 victory at home. RB Raheem Mostert had a dynamite game for San Francisco; he rushed for four TDs and 220 yards on 29 carries.

Special teams collected 13 points for the 49ers. Kicker K Robbie Gould delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Kansas City enters the matchup with only five interceptions, good for second best in the NFL. As for San Francisco, they come into the contest boasting the most forced fumbles in the league at 21. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the 49ers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

Kansas City won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.