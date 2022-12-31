Who's Playing

Denver @ Kansas City

Current Records: Denver 4-11; Kansas City 12-3

What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs are 13-0 against the Denver Broncos since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Kansas City and Denver will face off in an AFC West battle at 1 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Kansas City bagged a 24-10 victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week. The team accrued 17 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. It was another big night for Kansas City's QB Patrick Mahomes, who passed for two TDs and 224 yards on 28 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Mahomes ended up with a passer rating of 147.90.

Meanwhile, it looks like Denver must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the squad didn't end up with the victory they were expected to receive last week. They were pulverized by the Los Angeles Rams 51-14. The Broncos were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 31-6. QB Russell Wilson had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw three interceptions.

The Chiefs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Kansas City's victory brought them up to 12-3 while Denver's defeat pulled them down to 4-11. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Kansas City comes into the game boasting the most passing touchdowns in the league at 37. Less enviably, Denver is worst in the NFL in overall offensive touchdowns, with only 22 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Broncos.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chiefs are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kansas City have won 14 out of their last 15 games against Denver.