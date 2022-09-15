Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Kansas City

Current Records: Los Angeles 1-0; Kansas City 1-0

Last Season Records: Kansas City 12-5; Los Angeles 9-8

What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs are 9-3 against the Los Angeles Chargers since September of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Kansas City and Los Angeles will face off in an AFC West battle at 8:15 p.m. ET at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Chargers winning the first 30-24 on the road and the Chiefs taking the second 34-28.

This past Sunday, Kansas City turned the game against the Arizona Cardinals into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 488 yards to 282. Kansas City put the hurt on Arizona with a sharp 44-21 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Kansas City had established a 37-7 advantage. QB Patrick Mahomes had a stellar game for Kansas City as he passed for five TDs and 360 yards on 39 attempts.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday, but they still walked away with a 24-19 victory. The team ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. Los Angeles QB Justin Herbert was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 279 yards on 34 attempts.

Los Angeles' defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Las Vegas' offensive line to sack QB Derek Carr six times for a total loss of 39 yards. Leading the way was OLB Khalil Mack and his three sacks. Those were the first sacks for Mack.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Chiefs and the Chargers clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $129.00

Odds

The Chiefs are a 4-point favorite against the Chargers, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kansas City have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Los Angeles.