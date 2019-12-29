Watch Chiefs vs. Chargers: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Chiefs vs. Chargers football game
Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Kansas City
Current Records: Los Angeles 5-10; Kansas City 11-4
What to Know
The Los Angeles Chargers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Los Angeles and the Kansas City Chiefs will face off in an AFC West battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, the Chargers now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
It looks like the Chargers must have gotten on Santa's naughty list since the team didn't end up with the win they were expected to receive last week. They came up short against the Oakland Raiders, falling 24-17. The Chargers' only touchdowns (two) came from RB Melvin Gordon.
Meanwhile, Kansas City made easy work of the Chicago Bears last week and carried off a 26-3 victory. The squad ran away with 17 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.
Kansas City's victory lifted them to 11-4 while Los Angeles' loss dropped them down to 5-10. One last thing to keep an eye on: 12 of the Chargers' points in their last contest came from rushes on the left side of the field. That's bad news for the Chiefs, who had a hard time containing the rush on the left side of the field against Chicago.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $80.00
Odds
The Chiefs are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Chargers, according to the latest NFL odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Chiefs, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Kansas City have won eight out of their last nine games against Los Angeles.
- Nov 18, 2019 - Kansas City 24 vs. Los Angeles 17
- Dec 13, 2018 - Los Angeles 29 vs. Kansas City 28
- Sep 09, 2018 - Kansas City 38 vs. Los Angeles 28
- Dec 16, 2017 - Kansas City 30 vs. Los Angeles 13
- Sep 24, 2017 - Kansas City 24 vs. Los Angeles 10
- Jan 01, 2017 - Kansas City 37 vs. Los Angeles 27
- Sep 11, 2016 - Kansas City 33 vs. Los Angeles 27
- Dec 13, 2015 - Kansas City 10 vs. Los Angeles 3
- Nov 22, 2015 - Kansas City 33 vs. Los Angeles 3
