Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Kansas City

Current Records: Green Bay 7-1; Kansas City 3-4

What to Know

The Green Bay Packers are on the road again next Sunday and play against the Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET Nov. 7 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

It was a close one, but on Thursday Green Bay sidestepped the Arizona Cardinals for a 24-21 win. The Packers' RB Aaron Jones filled up the stat sheet, punching in one rushing touchdown. Jones hadn't helped his team much against the Washington Football Team last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Speaking of close games: Kansas City was hampered by 103 penalty yards against the New York Giants on Monday, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. The Chiefs sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 20-17 victory. The overall outcome was to be expected, but New York made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. It was another big night for Kansas City's WR Tyreek Hill, who caught 12 passes for one TD and 94 yards.

The wins brought Green Bay up to 7-1 and Kansas City to 3-4. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Packers come into the matchup boasting the third fewest thrown interceptions in the NFL at three. On the other end of the spectrum, the Chiefs are stumbling into the contest with the second most thrown interceptions in the league, having thrown ten on the season. Their sloppiness could come back to bite them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Green Bay have won both of the games they've played against Kansas City in the last seven years.