Watch Chiefs vs. Texans: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Houston @ Kansas City

Regular Season Records: Houston 10-6; Kansas City 12-4

What to Know

The Kansas City Chiefs earned an extra week of rest but are now set to enter the postseason fray. They will battle the Houston Texans for a spot in the playoff semifinals at 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City is looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.

The Chiefs were able to grind out a solid win over the Los Angeles Chargers two weeks ago, winning 31-21. RB Damien Williams had a stellar game for the Chiefs as he rushed for two TDs and 124 yards on 12 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the contest was Williams' 84-yard touchdown rush down the left side of the field in the third quarter. Williams' sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Houston ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 22-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 13 to nothing deficit.

The Chiefs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.

A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Chiefs come into the game boasting the fourth most passing yards per game in the league at 293.1. Less enviably, the Texans are stumbling into the matchup with the fourth most passing yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 280.7 on average. It might be a fun afternoon for Kansas City's receiving core.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET Where: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $124.00

Odds

The Chiefs are a big 10-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Chiefs, as the game opened with the Chiefs as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Kansas City have won three out of their last five games against Houston.

Oct 13, 2019 - Houston 31 vs. Kansas City 24

Oct 08, 2017 - Kansas City 42 vs. Houston 34

Sep 18, 2016 - Houston 19 vs. Kansas City 12

Jan 09, 2016 - Kansas City 30 vs. Houston 0

Sep 13, 2015 - Kansas City 27 vs. Houston 20

