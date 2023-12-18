As he emboldens his case for NFL MVP and approaches the San Francisco 49ers' single-season record for touchdowns, Christian McCaffrey's next objective will be an appearance on the ManningCast for the Week 15 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks. Since being traded from the Carolina Panthers to the 49ers, McCaffrey has proven to be a perfect fit for San Francisco's offensive system developed by Kyle Shanahan -- an offense quite superior to another one he had to study.

In a preview of his ManningCast appearance, McCaffrey was featured engaging in various activities from trying to solve a Rubik's Cube to eating cheese balls to reviewing the 2014 New York Giants' playbook. And in doing so, he let it known he wasn't particularly impressed.

"This is professional football, right?" McCaffrey asked. "Is this written by a child?"

The 2014 Giants' offense was ranked No. 13 in the NFL that season in the team's first season with offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, who had taken over for longtime Giants offensive coordinator Kevin Gilbride. By and large, though, their offense didn't click until late in the season when rookie wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. broke out as a superstar, saving the team from a 3-9 start to finish 6-10. McAdoo would eventually become the Giants' head coach before being fired midway through the 2017 season after going 2-10 and making a highly controversial decision to bench Eli Manning.

What really sells the joke here is that McCaffrey knows what he's looking at. McAdoo would later be hired as the Panthers' offensive coordinator in 2022, with McCaffrey playing in his offense before being traded to San Francisco after Carolina started the season 1-5 and fired head coach Matt Rhule.