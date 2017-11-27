WATCH: Chuck Pagano recounts the plot of 'Groundhog Day' in batty press conference

NFL coaches almost always have press conferences on Monday during the season. They're usually pretty uneventful, just some injury updates and lingering questions from the previous day's game. Sometimes, though, they get a little weird.

Monday was one of those times. Colts coach Chuck Pagano faced the media after his team's Week 12 loss to the division rival Tennessee Titans, and, well ... things got interesting.

Pagano was asked a question about his team losing another close game, and in his response, he wound up singing, recounting much of the plot to the classic Bill Murray comedy "Groundhog Day," chastising media members for spending too much time on Twitter and not watching enough movies, talking about oncoming hurricanes as (I think) a metaphor for second-half comebacks, and then getting really intricate about actual weather patterns that cause actual hurricanes.

I'm not sure how to describe today's presser by #Colts Chuck Pagano....Watch for yourself. pic.twitter.com/SVIfxqB5Hx — Clark Wade (@ClarkWade34) November 27, 2017

That's quite the cliff-hanger ending. If the press conference was anything like "Groundhog Day," (spoiler alert for those that have still not seen a movie that was released 24 years ago) then he probably wound up repeating himself a bunch of times.