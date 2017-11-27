WATCH: Chuck Pagano recounts the plot of 'Groundhog Day' in batty press conference
Pagano was trying to explain his team's close losses and wound up in a strange place
NFL coaches almost always have press conferences on Monday during the season. They're usually pretty uneventful, just some injury updates and lingering questions from the previous day's game. Sometimes, though, they get a little weird.
Monday was one of those times. Colts coach Chuck Pagano faced the media after his team's Week 12 loss to the division rival Tennessee Titans, and, well ... things got interesting.
Pagano was asked a question about his team losing another close game, and in his response, he wound up singing, recounting much of the plot to the classic Bill Murray comedy "Groundhog Day," chastising media members for spending too much time on Twitter and not watching enough movies, talking about oncoming hurricanes as (I think) a metaphor for second-half comebacks, and then getting really intricate about actual weather patterns that cause actual hurricanes.
That's quite the cliff-hanger ending. If the press conference was anything like "Groundhog Day," (spoiler alert for those that have still not seen a movie that was released 24 years ago) then he probably wound up repeating himself a bunch of times.
-
Patriots put Martellus Bennett on IR
Bennett has been dealing with shoulder and hamstring injuries for a while
-
Talib blames Crabtree for brawl
Talib said Crabtree started the brawl by punching him the play after he punched Chris Harr...
-
People freak out over Jones getting up
Jones dove for a deep pass and then he got up in the strangest way imaginable
-
Pederson cracks up over poor phrasing
A reporter wanted to know about Wentz's 'premature explosion'
-
McCarthy defends 57-yard FG attempt
The Packers coach says he made the 'right decision' to send out Mason Crosby
-
Are Carson Wentz and Prince Harry twins?
Even the Eagles think that Carson Wentz and Prince Harry might actually be the same person
Add a Comment