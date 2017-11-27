WATCH: Chuck Pagano recounts the plot of 'Groundhog Day' in batty press conference

Pagano was trying to explain his team's close losses and wound up in a strange place

NFL coaches almost always have press conferences on Monday during the season. They're usually pretty uneventful, just some injury updates and lingering questions from the previous day's game. Sometimes, though, they get a little weird. 

Monday was one of those times. Colts coach Chuck Pagano faced the media after his team's Week 12 loss to the division rival Tennessee Titans, and, well ... things got interesting. 

Pagano was asked a question about his team losing another close game, and in his response, he wound up singing, recounting much of the plot to the classic Bill Murray comedy "Groundhog Day," chastising media members for spending too much time on Twitter and not watching enough movies, talking about oncoming hurricanes as (I think) a metaphor for second-half comebacks, and then getting really intricate about actual weather patterns that cause actual hurricanes. 

That's quite the cliff-hanger ending. If the press conference was anything like "Groundhog Day," (spoiler alert for those that have still not seen a movie that was released 24 years ago) then he probably wound up repeating himself a bunch of times. 

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

