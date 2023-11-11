Who's Playing

Houston Texans @ Cincinnati Bengals

Current Records: Houston 4-4, Cincinnati 5-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Houston Texans will head out on the road to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Paycor Stadium. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Tampa Bay scored an imposing 37 points on Sunday, Houston still came out on top. The Texans sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 39-37 win over the Buccaneers. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

It was another big night for C.J. Stroud, who threw for 470 yards and five touchdowns while completing 71.4% of his passes. Noah Brown brought some help for the Texans off the bench as he picked up 153 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The Texans were down by four with only 46 seconds left when they drove 77 yards for the winning score. Stroud hit Tank Dell from 15 yards out and that was all she wrote.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati came tearing into Sunday's game with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 24-18 victory over the Bills.

Joe Burrow looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 348 yards and two touchdowns. Tee Higgins did his part to keep the secondary busy, picking up 110 receiving yards.

Houston's win was their third straight at home , which pushed their record up to 4-4. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 29.7 points per game. As for Cincinnati, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 5-3 record this season.

The Texans are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Cincinnati is a solid 7-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 48 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Houston has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Cincinnati.