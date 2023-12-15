Who's Playing

Minnesota Vikings @ Cincinnati Bengals

Current Records: Minnesota 7-6, Cincinnati 7-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Minnesota Vikings will head out on the road to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Paycor Stadium. The last three games the Vikings have played have been within three points, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Last Sunday, Minnesota never let their opponents score. They had just enough and edged the Raiders out 3-0. Despite the win, that was the fewest points Minnesota has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati's game on Sunday was all tied up 14-14 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. Everything went their way against the Colts as the Bengals made off with a 34-14 victory. The oddsmakers were on Cincinnati's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Jake Browning looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 275 yards and two touchdowns while completing 75% of his passes, and also punching in a touchdown on the ground. Browning's superb pass game pushed his passer rating north of 120 for the first time this season. Chase Brown brought some help for the Bengals off the bench as he picked up 80 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Minnesota is on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a massive bump to their 7-6 record this season. As for Cincinnati, they now have a winning record of 7-6.

The Vikings are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Cincinnati is a 3.5-point favorite against Minnesota, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 39 points.

Series History

Cincinnati and Minnesota both have 1 win in their last 2 games.