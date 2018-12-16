Watch Cincinnati vs. Oakland: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bengals (home) vs. Oakland Raiders (away)

Current records: Cincinnati 5-8-1; Oakland 3-10-1

What to Know

Cincinnati are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.54 points per game. On Sunday they will take on Oakland at 1:00 p.m. Oakland will be strutting in after a victory while Cincinnati will be stumbling in from a loss.

Cincinnati didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 21-26 to the Chargers last Sunday. Joe Mixon put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 111 yards and 1 touchdown on 26 carries.

Meanwhile, Oakland came out on top in a nail-biter against Pittsburgh, sneaking past 24-21.

The game is expected to be a close one, with Cincinnati going off at just a 3-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

Cincinnati had enough points to win and then some against Oakland when the two teams last met, taking their contest 33-13. Will Cincinnati repeat their success, or does Oakland have a better game plan this time around ? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.58

Prediction

The Bengals are a solid 3 point favorite against the Raiders.

This season, Cincinnati are 6-6-1 against the spread. As for Oakland, they are 4-8-1 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bengals as a 3.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.