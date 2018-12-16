Watch Cincinnati vs. Oakland: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game
How to watch Bengals vs. Raiders football game
Who's Playing
Cincinnati Bengals (home) vs. Oakland Raiders (away)
Current records: Cincinnati 5-8-1; Oakland 3-10-1
What to Know
Cincinnati are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.54 points per game. On Sunday they will take on Oakland at 1:00 p.m. Oakland will be strutting in after a victory while Cincinnati will be stumbling in from a loss.
Cincinnati didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 21-26 to the Chargers last Sunday. Joe Mixon put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 111 yards and 1 touchdown on 26 carries.
Meanwhile, Oakland came out on top in a nail-biter against Pittsburgh, sneaking past 24-21.
The game is expected to be a close one, with Cincinnati going off at just a 3-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.
Cincinnati had enough points to win and then some against Oakland when the two teams last met, taking their contest 33-13. Will Cincinnati repeat their success, or does Oakland have a better game plan this time around ? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.58
Prediction
The Bengals are a solid 3 point favorite against the Raiders.
This season, Cincinnati are 6-6-1 against the spread. As for Oakland, they are 4-8-1 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bengals as a 3.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
Series History
Cincinnati won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Oakland Raiders 13 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 33
