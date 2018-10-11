Watch Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Bengals vs. Steelers football game
Who's Playing
Cincinnati Bengals (home) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (away)
Current records: Cincinnati 4-1; Pittsburgh 2-2-1
What to Know
Pittsburgh has been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They take on Cincinnati at 1:00 p.m. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.
Pittsburgh's and Atlanta's match last Sunday was close at halftime, but Pittsburgh turned on the heat in the second half with ten points. Pittsburgh put the hurt on Atlanta with a sharp 41-17 victory. James Conner and Ben Roethlisberger were among the main playmakers for Pittsburgh as the former rushed for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns and the latter passed for 250 yards and 3 touchdowns. Roethlisberger has been a consistent playmaker for Pittsburgh as this was the 5th good game in a row from him.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati was able to grind out a solid win over Miami, winning 27-17. The success made it back-to-back wins for Cincinnati.
Their wins bumped Cincinnati to 4-1 and Pittsburgh to 2-2-1. Cincinnati's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Pittsburgh defensive front that amassed six sacks against Atlanta, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Ohio
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Bengals are a slight 2 point favorite against the Steelers.
This season, Cincinnati are 4-1-0 against the spread. As for Pittsburgh, they are 2-3-0 against the spread
Series History
Pittsburgh have won 6 out of their last 7 games against Cincinnati.
- 2017 - Cincinnati Bengals 20 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 23
- 2017 - Pittsburgh Steelers 29 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 14
- 2016 - Cincinnati Bengals 20 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 24
- 2016 - Pittsburgh Steelers 24 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 16
- 2015 - Cincinnati Bengals 16 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 18
- 2015 - Cincinnati Bengals 20 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 33
- 2015 - Pittsburgh Steelers 10 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 16
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Jay Ajayi took out insurance on himself
The Eagles running back will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL on Sun...
-
Giants-Eagles statistics to know
Everything you need to know about the NFC East showdown
-
TNF: Eagles vs. Giants odds, best picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Eagles vs. Giants game 10,000 times
-
NFL Week 6: Trust Jameis in fantasy?
Does the Buccaneers QB warrant starting this week? Heath Cummings and Will Brinson break it...
-
Week 6 NFL odds, best picks, predictions
SportsLine computer model simulated every Week 6 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising res...
-
Hines Ward embarrassed by Steelers drama
Ward hasn't been impressed with Antonio Brown skipping practice and Le'Veon Bell's protracted...