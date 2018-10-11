Watch Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bengals (home) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (away)

Current records: Cincinnati 4-1; Pittsburgh 2-2-1

What to Know

Pittsburgh has been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. They take on Cincinnati at 1:00 p.m. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Pittsburgh's and Atlanta's match last Sunday was close at halftime, but Pittsburgh turned on the heat in the second half with ten points. Pittsburgh put the hurt on Atlanta with a sharp 41-17 victory. James Conner and Ben Roethlisberger were among the main playmakers for Pittsburgh as the former rushed for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns and the latter passed for 250 yards and 3 touchdowns. Roethlisberger has been a consistent playmaker for Pittsburgh as this was the 5th good game in a row from him.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati was able to grind out a solid win over Miami, winning 27-17. The success made it back-to-back wins for Cincinnati.

Their wins bumped Cincinnati to 4-1 and Pittsburgh to 2-2-1. Cincinnati's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Pittsburgh defensive front that amassed six sacks against Atlanta, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Ohio

Paul Brown Stadium, Ohio TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Bengals are a slight 2 point favorite against the Steelers.

This season, Cincinnati are 4-1-0 against the spread. As for Pittsburgh, they are 2-3-0 against the spread

Series History

Pittsburgh have won 6 out of their last 7 games against Cincinnati.